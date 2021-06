Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland offensive lineman Jalen Klemm is no stranger to college football or recruiting. His dad, Adrian Klemm, was known as one of the best recruiters in college football, being named Conference USA Recruiter of the Year at SMU and Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year at UCLA, before making the move to the NFL, where he now coaches the offensive line for the Pittsburgh Steelers.