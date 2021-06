People in the Democratic Republic of Congo city of Goma have been urged by the government to evacuate after the volcano Mount Nyiragongo erupted for the first time in nearly two decades.As thousands of residents fled the city on foot under a fiery red sky on Saturday night, many towards the Rwandan border, lava covered a major highway between the provincial capital of two million and neighbouring Beni.Lava was also said to be approaching the city’s international airport, where runways were coated and planes trapped during the volcano’s last eruption in 2002 – a disaster that killed 250 people...