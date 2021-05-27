Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

CEO of Formula 1 sees generation of Verstappen as role model

By GPblog.com
gpblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris the new generation in Formula 1 was well represented on the podium after the Monaco Grand Prix. According to Stefano Domenicali, these young drivers also play a very important role. In recent years, Formula 1 has been dominated by the likes of...

www.gpblog.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Stefano Domenicali
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Chase Carey
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Lewis Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula 1#Ceo#Monaco Grand Prix#La Gazzetta Dello Sport#Model#Racing#Ceo#Likes#Younger Pilots#Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Jenson Button shuns Lewis Hamilton and claims the seven-time world champion's Red Bull rival Max Verstappen is the most talented driver in F1 HISTORY 'for raw talent'

Jenson Button believes Max Verstappen trumps rival Lewis Hamilton as the best driver based on 'raw talent' in Formula One history. Mercedes star Hamilton - who last year matched Michael Schumacher's all-time record of seven world championships - is this campaign gunning to equal to win a fifth straight title, a feat only previously achieved by the German.
Motorsportsredbull.com

Get revved up by 11 of the best Formula One videos from Red Bull

There’s nothing to beat Formula One for thrilling racing, danger and glamour. Check out 11 of our favourite videos from Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri. With two teams and a conveyor of some of the most talented drivers in the sport, Red Bull has been at the front of the grid and partying in the paddock for years. With a trophy cabinet full of titles and prizes, Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri have been racing at the pinnacle of motorsport for years. We've also broken new ground with some amazing video shot behind the scenes, at special events and on track around the world. We've brought together some of our favourites here.
Motorsportstheboar.org

Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix

Another impressive and strategic drive saw Lewis Hamilton edge out his rival Max Verstappen and win the Spanish Grand Prix. Hamilton began the race with his 100th pole position, but he soon lost the lead to the Red Bull driver. Overtaking is difficult in Spain, but Mercedes orchestrated a two-stop pit strategy that enabled him to make up a 21-second deficit. Despite teammate Valtteri Bottas failing to get out of the way neatly on lap 52 and costing Hamilton nearly a second in time, Hamilton soon caught Verstappen. On lap 60 of 66, Hamilton swept past Verstappen, the Red Bull driver unable to contend with fresher tyres. After losing the lead, Verstappen finally went for a second pit stop, adding a point for fastest lap to his second place.
Motorsportsracefans.net

Like Ferrari, Red Bull have found they need more than a quick car to beat Mercedes

Four races into the 2021 F1 season, Max Verstappen has spent almost twice as long at the front of the field as his championship rival Lewis Hamilton. That obviously contrasts sharply with the state of play in the championship. The Red Bull driver has a single win to Hamilton’s three, yet the reigning champion has led 75 laps to Verstappen’s 144.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Bottas and Perez still pivotal to the F1 story in 2021

Valtteri Bottas might only have another 19 opportunities, all being well with the Formula 1 schedule, to offer a few more “f*** you” moments to his circling critics and break into double figures for his personal tally of grand prix victories. The Finn, always feisty in the face of those...
Motorsportsgpblog.com

Wolff: 'Verstappen is a fantastic F1 star, but not the only one'

Max Verstappen has been seen as the big star for the future ever since he entered Formula 1. However, the Dutchman has so far lacked the resources to become champion, although this year the battle is fiercer than ever. The focus is often on Verstappen, but according to Toto Wolff the Dutchman is not the only star in the sport.
Mercedes, TXgrandprix247.com

Hakkinen: Mercedes planned the strategy all weekend

In past years it could be argued that if Mercedes ever erred it was on the side of caution when it came to strategy, but this season they have really nailed it and some bold calls from the team have helped Lewis Hamilton win three of the four races so far this year.
Motorsportsgrandprix247.com

Brundle: Red Bull urgently need more power and grip

Martin Brundle says that Red Bull “urgently” need to find “more power and grip” if Max Verstappen is going to fight Lewis Hamilton for the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship. Verstappen finished second at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, his third P2 result of the season. However, much like...
Motorsportsgpblog.com

Hakkinen: 'Mercedes used that to get an advantage over Red Bull'

Lewis Hamilton took his third win of the season this weekend, thanks in large part to Mercedes' strategy. Thanks to his team's two-stop strategy, Hamilton was able to overtake Max Verstappen in the final stages of the race. Confidence in his team. Mercedes opted for an attacking strategy that wasn't...
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Button: Max ‘the most talented’ driver in F1

Jenson Button believes Max Verstappen is the biggest raw talent in F1 history, but Lewis Hamilton the most complete driver on the grid. The 2009 World Champion raced against both drivers in his career – going head-to-head with Hamilton in the same garage at McLaren for three seasons, and believes the young Dutchman’s raw speed stands out that bit higher than the rest of the drivers on the grid.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

Formula 1: Guenther Steiner’s failed attempt to slam Toto Wolff

Guenther Steiner tried and failed to slam Toto Wolff over his radio message to race control during Sunday’s Formula 1 race in Spain. Two key storylines through the first four races of the 2021 Formula 1 season are polar opposites: the classic Lewis Hamilton vs. Max Verstappen world championship battle, and the perpetual struggle of Nikita Mazepin to keep his car pointing forward and to finish relatively close to anybody else in qualifying sessions or the races themselves.
Mercedes, TXthe-race.com

Has a defining Mercedes vs Red Bull trait really been revealed?

Three Mercedes poles and three Mercedes wins from four races, and a pair of early championship leads, would seem to discredit the early theory that Red Bull started the 2021 Formula 1 season with the fastest car. Lewis Hamilton has managed to win three grands prix despite being behind Max...
Motorsportsgpblog.com

Verstappen lacks backing: 'Perez failed last weekend'

With an eighth place in qualifying and a fifth place in the race, Sergio Perez failed to do what is actually expected of him; support Max Verstappen in the battle for the world title. Verstappen lacks back up. Although Red Bull Racing also lacked the speed to make things really...