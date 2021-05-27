CEO of Formula 1 sees generation of Verstappen as role model

There’s nothing to beat Formula One for thrilling racing, danger and glamour. Check out 11 of our favourite videos from Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri. With two teams and a conveyor of some of the most talented drivers in the sport, Red Bull has been at the front of the grid and partying in the paddock for years. With a trophy cabinet full of titles and prizes, Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri have been racing at the pinnacle of motorsport for years. We've also broken new ground with some amazing video shot behind the scenes, at special events and on track around the world. We've brought together some of our favourites here.