Mercedes AMG F1, winner of the last seven Formula 1 constructor's championships, is known for its perfect in-race execution. This is the team that won this month's Spanish GP with a perfectly-executed late call for an extra pit stop and the team that won last year's title with a brilliantly confusing trick steering column. All that perfection can get exhausting, and sometimes you just need a hilarious mistake to lower expectations back to a more reasonable level. Valtteri Bottas, unfortunately, was forced to retire from yesterday's Grand Prix of Monaco after one such mistake.