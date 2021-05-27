On Your Mark, Get Set, Book!

In this episode of Walking Around In, we’re headed to Queenstown, New Zealand with Megan Duncan of Touch of Spice, Luxury Stays and Experiences. “Queenstown is known as an outdoor playground,” Duncan says. “We’ve got everything from skiing in the winter to mountain biking in the summer—there are so many walking tracks right from your front door,” says Duncan. Tag along as she walks through downtown Queenstown, around the Remarkables Market, and shows off the spectacular views of the city and Lake Wakatipu from the base of Ben Lomond. “We’re a town that is heavily reliant on international travelers but luckily the domestic market has been able to explore what lies in our own backyard,” says Duncan.