Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

On Your Mark, Get Set, Book!

TravelPulse
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that travel is starting to rebound – albeit slowly – here in Canada and around the world. As more global destinations re-open, the pent-up demand is strong. TravelPulse Canada has heard from many agents and suppliers about bookings that are, in some cases, pacing at 2019 rates.

ca.travelpulse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookings#October#Travelpulse Canada#Groups#Goway#Destinations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Waterloo, IAhawkeyecollege.edu

DIY Travel: Create Your Own Travel Book

Use the tips, tricks, resources, and skills you learned in DIY: Be Your Own Travel Agent to build your own travel book. Instructors will teach you to harness the power of Google, Google Maps, YouTube, and other tools to plan and document the ultimate vacation. Includes computer time for your own guided research, creation of a travel book, and instructor feedback.
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

4 Dreamy European Hotels to Book for Your Next International Trip

With Spain and France reopening to U.S. travelers this week and Ireland welcoming American tourists starting July 19th, here are four awe-inspiring hotels and resorts to visit this summer and beyond. Along with being awarded five-star accreditation and offering a plethora of deluxe amenities and services, the below properties are...
TravelTravelPulse

WestJet Launches "Travel Ready" Video Series for Travellers

WestJet launched its Travel Ready Series aimed to welcome guests back to travel. Travel Ready was created to ensure guests are equipped and prepared with the information they need to enjoy a smooth and safe return to the skies. With an accelerated and highly successful vaccination rollout underway across Canada...
LifestyleTravelPulse

The Riviera Nayarit’s Luxury Portfolio Expands

WHY IT RATES: The Riviera Nayarit is now home to six Virtuoso properties in the area. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. The Riviera Nayarit continues to expand its luxury hotel offerings with Conrad Punta de Mita’s inclusion in the Virtuoso program. Conrad Punta de Mita joined the network as a Virtuoso...
TravelPosted by
Cleveland.com

Book your trip backwards: Get the rental car first

Most travelers start vacation planning by scouring the internet for a great flight deal. Then, it’s time to scout out hotels. Booking the rental car is a boring afterthought. But in 2021, you need to consider completely flipping the order of operations in which you book your next trip. Among...
Books & LiteratureDaily Illini

Add these books to your summer reading list

With the warmer weather on the rise, now is a perfect time to grab a favorite book and get carried away with the stories and way too dedicated to the fictional characters. Below are some books to help imagination take over while being lost in the stories and phenomenal writing.
Gardeningbookriot.com

Quiz: Design Your Dream Garden to Get a Nature-Inspired Book Recommendation

There is something absolutely magical about gardens. They come in various shapes and sizes, but are similar in the restfulness and proximity to nature they inspire in us. A lone basil plant on the window sill or a thriving green backyard — both have the potential to calm our frayed nerves. As the pandemic exposed our vulnerability and cut us off from social interactions, more people turned to gardening than ever, and social media is brimming with proud plant parents.
Sedona, AZtucsonlifestyle.com

Set Your Sights On Sedona

This easy-to-reach Arizona destination offers something for everyone. Arriving in Sedona, Arizona, a city about four hours north of Tucson, was like driving into a different state. I knew I was close when the mountains surrounding the highway started gradually changing from brown, green and tan, until all I saw were earthy red peaks. Rather than just cruising by them, it felt as if I were weaving through them, feeling completely immersed in the scenery.
Public HealthTravelPulse

St. Barts To Reopen Borders To Vaccinated US Travelers

St. Barts will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers on June 9, 2021, as per new French government vaccination requirements. On Feb. 2, France – which is also opening to U.S. travelers on June 9 – closed its overseas territories, including St. Barts, to non-essential tourism to stanch the spread of the virus.
Restaurantsdsmmagazine.com

Book Your Spot For An Outdoor Pizza Party

Pizza at the Plant Life Pizza Picnic has homemade crust with slightly charred edges and a “perfectly crunchy exterior,” Karla Walsh writes. While I adore the variety of a mixed menu, I’m pretty sure I could eat pizza every day. Hey, with the sauce, crust and toppings, you can cover all of your food bases! For this reason, I’m always on a quest to discover the latest and greatest slices.
TravelTravelPulse

America's Most Budget-Friendly Summer Travel Destinations

Pent-up demand for travel nearly 15 months into the COVID-19 pandemic has set the stage for a surge of long-awaited summer vacations in 2021. However, traveling somewhere new and exciting without the worry of coronavirus testing or vaccination requirements doesn't have to blow up your budget if you know where to go. Here are some of the most wallet-friendly U.S. cities you can visit with ease this summer.
Queenstown, MDcntraveler.com

Walking Around In Queenstown, New Zealand

In this episode of Walking Around In, we’re headed to Queenstown, New Zealand with Megan Duncan of Touch of Spice, Luxury Stays and Experiences. “Queenstown is known as an outdoor playground,” Duncan says. “We’ve got everything from skiing in the winter to mountain biking in the summer—there are so many walking tracks right from your front door,” says Duncan. Tag along as she walks through downtown Queenstown, around the Remarkables Market, and shows off the spectacular views of the city and Lake Wakatipu from the base of Ben Lomond. “We’re a town that is heavily reliant on international travelers but luckily the domestic market has been able to explore what lies in our own backyard,” says Duncan.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

4 Great YA Books Set in the 1950s

Flatiron Books, publisher of Tokyo Ever After by Emiko Jean. An irresistible story about an ordinary Japanese-American girl who discovers that her father is the Crown Prince of Japan! Which means outspoken, irreverent Izumi Tanaka is literally a princess! In a whirlwind, Izzy travels to Japan and finds herself caught between worlds—back home, she was never “American” enough, and in Japan, she must prove she’s “Japanese” enough. Will she crumble under the weight of the crown, or will she live out her fairytale, happily ever after?
Travelmediapost.com

Thrillist To Launch A LGBTQIA+ Travel Channel

Thrillist is scheduled to launch a new travel channel for the LGBTQIA+ audience called “We’re Out Here” for Pride month. Sponsored by Orbitz, the new platform offers information on how to be prepared, stay safe and have fun while traveling. Also, Thrillist is debuting “Small Town Pride” on June 14....
TravelTravelPulse

Veteran Travel Agency Owner Hosts Second Successful Business Retreat

WHY IT RATES: Repeat attendees reported a boost in business shortly after the Pivot & Prosper event. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. Denise Canon, owner of Kansas City-based travel agency Travel Concepts, hosted her second intimate retreat for travel agents earlier this May in Cancun, Mexico. Hosted at The Grand at Moon Palace and Sun Palace Resorts, the five-day Pivot & Prosper II Retreat focused on affirming foundational business and marketing skills, cultivating a resilient mindset and building a community of success-minded travel pros.
LifestyleTravelPulse

New St. Regis Opens in Bermuda

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts has opened The St. Regis Bermuda Resort. Situated in the historic Town of St. George's, an UNESCO World Heritage site, and nestled among the soft sands and turquoise water of St. Catherine's Beach, the resort is the first Marriott International luxury brand property to debut on the island.
Books & Literaturestuffandnonsense.co.uk

A book for your inspiration collection: Giovanni Pintori

Giovanni Pintori was born in Sardinia in 1912 and became one of the most influential European graphic designers of the 20th century. He became known for the distinctive style he crafted into Olivetti’s design language for over 30 years. During his career at Olivetti, Pintori designed the company’s advertising, brochures,...
TravelTravelPulse

Scenic Unveils New “Enrich” Experiences For European River Cruises

Scenic Cruises, the luxury all-inclusive river cruise line, has created new Scenic Enrich experiences to go along with its 2022 European River Cruises Collection. The Scenic Enrich experiences are no longer just for when guests go to shore; each Scenic Space-Ship will now employ an onboard Enrichment Manager for every European river cruise. The Enrichment Manager will host fun activities like educational lectures, glassblowing demonstrations, painting and cooking classes, wine tastings and more, each curated towards the specific cruise’s itinerary.