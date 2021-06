WASHINGTON — Catalytic converters are being stolen from hybrid cars in Takoma Park, Maryland, according to Takoma Park Police. Thy types of cars being targeted are hybrids because they have two power sources – an electric motor and a petrol or diesel engine – so their catalytic converters are used less frequently to process pollutants. This means the metals inside them are less likely to corrode, so they're more valuable and therefore more desirable to thieves, said police.