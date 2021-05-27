Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Local News Roundup: CMS-County Standoff; 2040 Update; Credit Karma Expands; ACC Baseball And NASCAR In Charlotte

WFAE
WFAE
 7 days ago
There was a private meeting this week between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Mecklenburg County leaders to talk about the school budget standoff, but the meeting did not help the two groups make any progress in their dispute over the county’s plan to withhold $56 million in funding until CMS has a plan to improve racial equities in schools. The board voted this 6-2 this week to withhold that funding in the budget.

WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
Posted by WFAE
WFAE

Former Charlotte City Attorney Chosen To Mediate CMS/County Budget Standoff

Former Charlotte city attorney Mac McCarley has been chosen to mediate the budget standoff between the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board and Mecklenburg County commissioners. CMS launched the dispute resolution process Tuesday, after commissioners approved a budget that puts $56 million in CMS funding into contingency. Commissioners say they’ll release it after CMS produces a detailed plan for improving schools and closing achievement gaps for students of color. CMS leaders say the county is overstepping its legal role and trying to dictate education policy.
Posted by WFAE
WFAE

NC Real Estate Market Explodes In Wake Of Pandemic

Winston-Salem real estate agent Jason Bragg can’t remember the last time he saw a home market as hot as North Carolina’s is right now. “I had a listing two weeks ago where we had over a hundred showings —everybody lined up for a few days,” he said. “The average home sells in a week or less — it’s pretty common for people to put their house on the market and receive multiple offers.”
York County, SC Posted by WFAE
WFAE

2nd Lawsuit Targets York County Paper Mill Over 'Foul Stench'

Residents near a paper mill in York County, South Carolina, have filed a second class-action lawsuit claiming that noxious odors from the plant are surrounding their homes and making them sick. Shirley Landsdown and Ethel Piercey of York County sued New-Indy Containerboard last week at federal court in Rock Hill....
Union County, NC Posted by WFAE
WFAE

Tension Brews Over Mandatory Masks In NC Schools Next Year

With in-person classes looking likely for next school year, the question of whether masks are required in schools is shaping up to be the next COVID-19 pressure point. At Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Health Secretary Mandy Cohen and Gov. Roy Cooper talked about the rising number of vaccinated people and declining COVID-19 cases.
Charlotte, NC Posted by WFAE
WFAE

All Hail The Queen! Charlotte Has Returned To The CLT Airport

If you've missed the bronze statue of Queen Charlotte that once stood outside the Charlotte Douglas International Airport parking deck — or if you've missed seeing her at all because you haven't traveled in the past year — fear no more. Queen Charlotte has returned!. But she's not ready to...
Charlotte, NC Posted by WFAE
WFAE

In An Unusual Dispute, Two Charlotte Leaders At Odds Over 2040 Plan

After weeks of fighting over single-family zoning among City Council members, a new dispute has broken out between two high-level Charlotte officials over the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The city's economic development director, Tracy Dodson, sent a memo Thursday to Taiwo Jaiyeoba, the planning director and architect of the Charlotte Future...
Charlotte, NC Posted by WFAE
WFAE

FAQ City: Where Are Charlotte's Revolutionary War-Era Buildings?

Editor's Note: A version of this episode originally aired on May 22, 2018. Last month, Charlotte celebrated what’s known as “Meck Dec Day," the annual holiday in honor of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence. On May 20, 1775 — more than a full year before the United States Declaration of Independence — it's said that influential men of Charlotte declared themselves "free and independent" of British rule. In honor of Meck Dec Day, this week FAQ City revisits a 2018 episode about Charlotte's Revolutionary War history.
Charlotte, NC Posted by WFAE
WFAE

Charlotte's Inlivian Gets $2 Million For Emergency Housing Vouchers

Charlotte's Inlivian has received $2 million through the American Rescue Plan to pay for 178 emergency housing vouchers. The housing authority will use the vouchers to help provide housing for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness or fleeing domestic violence or human trafficking. The vouchers won't go...
Environment Posted by WFAE
WFAE

North Carolina Bill Would Allocate $200M To Prepare For And Prevent Flooding

On the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season Monday, a North Carolina House committee approved a bill that would help communities plan for future storms and flooding. House Bill 500 unanimously passed the House Environment Committee. It would spend $200 million to help state and local governments and nonprofits with planning and projects to prevent flooding. It would also include money to prepare interstate highways and other transportation infrastructure for storms, mudslides and flooding.
Charlotte, NC Posted by WFAE
WFAE

Here Are Some Of The Best Hikes Within Day Trip Distance Of Charlotte

North Carolina has trails nearly everyone can enjoy — whether you’re a longtime outdoor enthusiast, someone who got into hiking during the pandemic or a newcomer looking to explore. Here are some suggestions for hikes within day-trip distance of Charlotte, including favorites from listeners who responded when we asked on...
Charlotte, NC Posted by WFAE
WFAE

CMS To Offer Virtual Learning For Grades 3-12 Next School Year

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced that it will provide virtual learning for students in grades 3 through 12 for the 2021-22 school year. The offering had been expected after nearly half of families who responded to a survey about Full Remote Academy said they would definitely prefer virtual learning next year. CMS...
Charlotte, NC CharlotteObserver.com

Afternoon Observer | Gas struggles persist + Deputy urinating outside NC funeral home caught on tape

Hi, Charlotte! Happy Monday. This is Kristen. Ever wanted to stroll around the manicured gardens of the Fourth Ward? Now’s your chance. From noon-4 p.m. on May 22-23, you can absorb the sounds of uptown life and the tranquil views of curated yards with The Secret Gardens of Fourth Ward tour. There will be food and drink samples along the way, both at the residences and the restaurants of the neighborhood. Learn more about the tour here with CharlotteFive.
Charlotte, NC wccbcharlotte.com

Solving Puzzle Wins Mecklenburg County Woman $150,000 Prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Tamara Mullis of Charlotte found 10 words on her VIP Cashword ticket to win a $150,000 top prize. Mullis purchased her winning $5 ticket from Perry’s Market on Wilgrove Mint Hill Road in Charlotte. She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and...