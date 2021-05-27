Local News Roundup: CMS-County Standoff; 2040 Update; Credit Karma Expands; ACC Baseball And NASCAR In Charlotte
There was a private meeting this week between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Mecklenburg County leaders to talk about the school budget standoff, but the meeting did not help the two groups make any progress in their dispute over the county’s plan to withhold $56 million in funding until CMS has a plan to improve racial equities in schools. The board voted this 6-2 this week to withhold that funding in the budget.www.wfae.org