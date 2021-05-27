Cancel
Willard, MO

Stenson convicted of all charges in 2019 Willard shooting

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShooting victims testify in court; felon faces up to 130 years in prison. A Springfield man who was charged with multiple felonies stemming from the 2019 shootings of two people was convicted of six felony charges after a three-day trial at the Greene County Justice Center. Kwaim Allen Stenson, 33, was found guilty of three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm after his trial concluded on Wednesday, May 19.

