Stenson convicted of all charges in 2019 Willard shooting
Shooting victims testify in court; felon faces up to 130 years in prison. A Springfield man who was charged with multiple felonies stemming from the 2019 shootings of two people was convicted of six felony charges after a three-day trial at the Greene County Justice Center. Kwaim Allen Stenson, 33, was found guilty of three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm after his trial concluded on Wednesday, May 19.greenecountycommonwealth.com