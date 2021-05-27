The ethical use of data in artificial intelligence
Just as we humans are biased, so is the technology we create. Howard J. Ross, a leading expert on diversity, leadership and organization said, "We have created this sort of 'bias equals badness' equation. We hear the word 'bias,' and we say it's bad or wrong. In reality, bias can be bad or wrong…but it can also be tremendously helpful." Unfortunately, the former is something we have seen far too often with devastating consequences. The latter, however, is also true, especially as long as individuals and organizations recognize its existence, understand its effect, and manage it.