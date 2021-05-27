Onondaga County Hits A Vaccine Milestone, But Continues Work In Under-Vaccinated Zipcodes
Over 70% of Onondaga County’s adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. County Executive Ryan McMahon said it’s a milestone in their vaccination efforts. The county has stopped holding mass vaccination clinics at the OnCenter and is primarily holding pop-up events in under-vaccinated communities. While well over half of Onondaga County residents have built up some immunity to the virus, McMahon said there is still work to do.www.waer.org