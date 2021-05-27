Cancel
Motorsports

Surer knows Ferrari secret: 'This is why Ferrari was suddenly competitive again'

By GPblog.com
gpblog.com
 5 days ago

Suddenly they were there again, the cars of Ferrari at the front of the grid in Monaco. It had been a while since the Italian team was on pole position (Mexico 2019), but according to Marc Surer, that's probably the last time this year too. The secret of Ferrari. Surer,...

www.gpblog.com
Motorsportswestplainsdailyquill.net

Ferrari's Leclerc takes pole for Monaco GP, Verstappen 2nd

MONACO (AP) — Charles Leclerc won the first pole for Ferrari since 2019 despite crashing with 18 seconds remaining to end Saturday qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Ferrari Surprises As Monaco Practice Begins

MONTE CARLO, Monaco – Though they struggled to keep pace for the early portion of the Formula One season, Ferrari’s “Prancing Horses” came out in force during the opening day of practice for the Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday. Led by home hero Charles Leclerc, the pair of Scuderia red...
Motorsportsracefans.net

Mercedes drivers see pace-setters Ferrari as genuine contenders in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were impressed by Ferrari’s pace after their rivals ended Thursday practice fastest in Monaco. “The Ferraris are really strong,” said Hamilton, who was bumped back to third place in the afternoon session by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jnr. “It’s surprising to see them improve so much, but that’s great, it means more competition.”
Motorsportsracefans.net

Why Ferrari’s Monaco potential was “obvious” to Norris

Red Bull were expected to have the upper hand in Monaco this weekend. But after Thursday’s running it seems as though Ferrari might have found something no one else has, with both their drivers topping times on qualifying simulation runs during second practice. There was a significant difference in temperature...
Motorsportsracefans.net

Ferrari are fastest for the first time since Japan 2019

For the first time since Sebastian Vettel took pole position at Suzuka in 2019, Ferrari have set the quickest lap time during a race weekend. Both their drivers might have gone even faster than Charles Leclerc’s 1’10.346. Others such as Max Verstappen might have gone quicker too. But Leclerc’s crash meant we didn’t get to see whether they would.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Ocon can ‘give a fight to Ferrari’ in Monaco

Esteban Ocon has spoken of his and Alpine’s desire to battle Ferrari at the Monaco Grand Prix, with a particular focus on improving their race pace. Ocon has surprised the paddock by out-qualifying his double former World Champion team-mate Fernando Alonso in each of the last three races, earning an impressive P5 grid slot last time out in Barcelona while the Spaniard could only manage P10.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Max: Ferrari showing RB are ‘very weak’ in Monaco

Max Verstappen is struggling for optimism at the Monaco Grand Prix, saying Red Bull look “very weak” after Thursday practice. Monaco was touted as a must-win scenario for Verstappen if he wants to shift momentum in the title race back in his favour, but the race weekend has not started positively at all.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Don’t worry, there will be plenty of caveats and warnings to follow, but, based on the opening day of practice running for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix, Ferrari really does look as if it’s in the mix for success at the front of the grid at this stage. It didn’t...
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Even Ferrari tried to remove Bottas’ wheel nut

Little love is lost between Mercedes and Ferrari, but that did not stop the Scuderia trying to help their fierce rivals at the Monaco Grand Prix. Mercedes found themselves in a right pickle when a wheel got stuck on Valtteri Bottas’ car at his only scheduled pit-stop, forcing him out of the race.
Motorsportsf1i.com

Verstappen pips Ferrari duo to lead final Monaco practice

Max Verstappen edged Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in the final practice ahead of this afternoon's qualifying for the Monaco GP. The Red Bull driver gained the upper hand over his rivals in the closing stages of a session that concluded prematurely after Haas' Mick Schumacher heavily hit the barriers on the exit of Casino Square.
MotorsportsBirmingham Star

Hamilton surprised and delighted by Ferrari pace

Monte Carlo [Monaco], May 21 (ANI): Formula 1 is back in Monaco and Ferrari are back at the top of the timesheets. The Scuderia's one-two in FP2 on Thursday, and their improvement since Spain, surprised world championship leader Lewis Hamilton, though the Briton said he was delighted to welcome more competition to the sharp end of the grid. Hamilton, a Monaco resident and three-time winner of the race, clearly enjoyed his return to this revered street circuit, finishing fifth in FP1 and third in FP2 -- a session in which he was eclipsed by some familiar rivals in red, as Ferrari topped the latter session with Charles Leclerc ahead of team mate Carlos Sainz. The reigning champion said afterwards he was keeping an eye on Ferrari's pace, but began by expressing his adoration for Monaco. "Everyone loves to drive here. Great day, I mean weather's been great, feels really cool to be back on track," Hamilton said as reported by formula1.com. "It's rapid, this track, it's absolutely mesmerising every time you get the opportunity to drive, so I generally enjoyed today. It's a challenge, naturally -- Ferraris look really strong -- surprising to see them improve so much but that's great. It means more competition." Asked whether Ferrari are genuine contenders to crash the Mercedes-Red Bull party everyone is expecting in the Principality, Hamilton replied: "My guess is: I'm seeing what you're seeing. I'm generally just focused on my job. It looks like it, so we'll see.""Ferrari particularly have in the past for whatever reason been very quick at getting temperatures in, same as Red Bull... so we've got some work to do," said Hamilton. "The first two tyre compounds are quite close... in terms of, the hard tyre can go longer, it's harder, but the soft tyre is quite a big step softer and it comes in a lot faster," he explained. (ANI)
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Leclerc bounces back to put Ferrari fastest in Monaco

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have topped the second Free Practice session for the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. The Ferrari duo were the only two to dip into the 1:11s bracket to end the opening day’s running in the Principality at the top of the timesheets. They headed Lewis...
Motorsportsgpblog.com

Leclerc: "It's partly thanks to him that I'm at Ferrari"

Charles Leclerc can look back on the first day of the race weekend in Monaco positively. Where he experienced problems during the first free practice, a few hours later he was the fastest on the track. The driver hopes to set a good result in his home country. The Ferrari...
Motorsportsgpblog.com

BREAKING: Ferrari postpones decision on Leclerc gearbox

It was such an incredibly exciting qualifying session in Monaco this year that until long after the flag fell it could not be said with certainty who would start at the front on Sunday. Charles Leclerc had indeed driven the fastest time, but also folded up his Ferrari. Can it be repaired without incurring a grid penalty was now the big question.
Motorsportsblackchronicle.com

Is Ferrari really in the hunt at the Monaco Grand Prix?

MONACO — Looking at the results from Thursday’s practice session at the Monaco Grand Prix, you could be forgiven for thinking you were back in 2017. That was the last time Ferrari looked truly competitive on F1’s most famous street circuit, and the only time it has won here in the last 20 years.
Motorsportsgrandprix247.com

Hamilton: It looks like Ferrari are contenders in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton believes that Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could prove to be contenders at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend. The Scuderia look to have brought a competitive package to the principality, with Leclerc topping FP2 and Sainz second fastest in both of the Thursday sessions. Meanwhile,...
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Brundle predicts some ‘tense meetings’ at Ferrari

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle believes there will be some “tense meetings” at Ferrari following their bittersweet Monaco Grand Prix. While Ferrari were in the mix at the sharp end of the timesheets all weekend in Monte Carlo and Carlos Sainz bagged his first podium finish in Scuderia red, there was still a big case of what could have been given the heartbreaking end to Charles Leclerc’s weekend.
Motorsportsf1i.com

Ferrari says 'no serious damage' to Leclerc's gearbox

Ferrari says a post-qualifying inspection of poleman Charles Leclerc's gearbox has not revealed "any serious damage", but the team will make a final call on the component's potential replacement on Sunday morning. Leclerc had topped the time sheet on his first run in Saturday's Q3, but the Monegasque crashed into...