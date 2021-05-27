Cancel
Bar Volpe – coming to South Boston

By Maureen Dahill
Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 7 days ago
Twice is nice!

Karen Akunowicz — chef and owner of the acclaimed Fox & the Knife will be opening another restaurant in the neighborhood! Bar Volpe!

According to Food & Wine Magazine, Bar Volpe will feature Southern Italian cuisine – think seafood, vegetables and pastas. There will also be a wood-fire grill and a glass encased pasta shop inside this 5200 square foot restaurant.

The restaurants exact location in South Boston has yet to be announced. Although the article does state – “just blocks from” Fox & the Knife. Granted there are several new development projects within a few blocks. There is also the vacant spot that once housed Backyard Betty’s. But we can only guess for now. The location hasn’t been confirmed yet. Bar Volpe is planning on a fall 2021 opening.

Make sure to follow Bar Volpe on Instagram for the latest news and sneak peeks!

Image via Fox & the Knife on Instagram

