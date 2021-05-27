Cancel
Agriculture

Google.org is helping deploy AI to prevent pests devastating Indian crops

By Talib Visram
Fast Company
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn India, 70% of rural households depend on agriculture, of which 80% are smallholder farmers, owning two hectares or less. About 6 million cultivate cotton, a cash crop that’s India’s third-largest agricultural product after rice and wheat. It’s particularly vulnerable to pests: In 2017, half of the entire cotton crop in Maharashtra, the country’s second-most populous state, was destroyed by a particularly ravenous-type pest.

Sundar Pichai
India
Agriculture
Industry
Google
