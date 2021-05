Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing team principal, says after the Portuguese qualifying: “It was a difficult qualifying session today, particularly with the very windy conditions, but both drivers progressed through to Q3 on the medium tyres which gives us better strategy options in tomorrow’s race where we lock out the second row of the grid. Max’s first run in Q3 was quick enough for pole but unfortunately his lap was deleted for track limits after a gust of wind at turn 4 unsettled the car, causing him to run only millimeters wide. Max’s second and final run was then compromised by traffic so it was a rather frustrating third place for him.