Toledo Zoo to dedicate plaque to former employee after his passing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the Toledo Zoo & Aquarium gears up for a busy summer season, there is one notable absence in the park. On May 7, 2021, the zoo lost one of its veteran staff members. According to zoo leaders, Ray Anderson passed away following an unexpected cancer diagnosis. He served as the #2 Amusement Rides Supervisor, working as a ride operator for the Historic Train and Historic South Carousel, African Animal Carousel and the Safari Railway Train Ride. Anderson dedicated nearly 20 years to the zoo.www.13abc.com