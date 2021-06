LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners resume in-person meetings beginning June 15 with a work session at 10 a.m. and regular meeting at 2 p.m. Meetings are held at the Union County Government Center, 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg, and will be open to the public. The meetings will also be broadcast via Zoom with meeting links available at www.unioncountypa.gov. Meeting agenda can also be found on the website.