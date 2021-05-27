Cancel
Boston, MA

Despite the ending of COVID restrictions, there’s no rush to schedule networking events and conventions

By Scott Kirsner Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s the current thinking of many local groups that organize in-person networking events, panel discussions, and conferences. While more than half of Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated, and many people are returning to restaurants, museums, and movie theaters, the schmoozing scene is still on hiatus. If you’re holding a cold beer at 5 p.m. and learning about social media marketing or how to raise money for your startup, chances are you’re staring into a screen.

www.bostonglobe.com
