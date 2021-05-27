Cancel
Chilton County, AL

IDA hires financial advisor, consultant

By Joyanna Love
Clanton Advertiser
 7 days ago

The Chilton County Industrial Development Authority has contracted with Rice Advisory as a financial advisor for the Alabama Farm Center and future commercial development. Some of the services the financial advisors of the company will provide include financial analysis with multiple scenarios and negotiate with entities and bond underwriters as necessary to get the best price possible.

clantonadvertiser.com
