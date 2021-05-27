Educational service center to help with Shawnee superintendent search
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — The Allen County Educational Service Center is assisting Shawnee schools in its search for a new superintendent. Applications are due by noon June 7, with interviews slated to begin June 14 so the next superintendent can start by Aug. 1. Candidates should direct questions to Allen County Educational Service Center Superintendent Craig Kupferberg at supt@allencountyesc.org or by calling 419-222-1836 ext. 104.www.limaohio.com