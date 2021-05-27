Educational service center to help with Shawnee superintendent search

LIMA — This year’s Memorial Day activities will be a bit different than in previous years. According to a news release from the Allen County Veterans Council, instead of a parade from St. Gerard’s Catholic School to Lima’s Town Square at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day, there will be a gathering at the parking lot of VFW Post 1275 at the corner of East Elm Street and South Main Street. At 11:30 a.m. the group will march north to the flag pole in Town Square, where at noon, the flag, which will be displayed at half staff, will be raised to full staff, and there will be the play of Taps.