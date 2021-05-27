Former Super Bowl-winning RB takes shot at Tim Tebow’s comeback
Tim Tebow is being welcomed back into the NFL despite not playing in a game since 2012. That isn’t sitting well with everyone, including one former 1,000-yard rusher. Brandon Jacobs, a two-time Super Bowl-winning running back for the New York Giants, took a shot at Tebow on Twitter Thursday by claiming that he wants to come back as a defensive end. Jacobs touted his strength and speed, adding that there is “no way Tim Tebow is a better athlete than I am.”larrybrownsports.com