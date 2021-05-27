Former Super Bowl-winning RB takes shot at Tim Tebow’s comeback

When the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Tim Tebow, it was only a matter of time before someone like Dez Bryant reacted to the news with the fury of 1,000 Nic Cage movies. Bryant, who is forever rumored and reported to want back in the NFL, took to social media to voice his frustrations; though, to be fair to him, his angst wasn’t directed at Tim Tebow. More so the overall idea of what was going on.