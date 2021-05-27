Cancel
Science

Mixing coronavirus vaccines yields 40 times greater immune response, study finds

By Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
WISH-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Combining the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine dose with a Pfizer dose boosts immunity from the virus 40 times greater than one shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine alone, a new study finds. Researchers at the Carlos III Institute in Spain recruited 673 participants. All had been vaccinated with their...

www.wishtv.com
Pfizer
Health
Spain
FDA
AstraZeneca
Science
Pharmaceuticals
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Effective Against Covid Variant

New Delhi [India] May 18, (ANI): The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines appear to protect against COVID variants B.1.617 and B.1.618 first identified in India, researchers have reported in a new pre-print paper, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, CNN reported. Based on lab experiments involving cell cultures, the B.1.617...
ScienceEurekAlert

Ultrasensitive blood test detects viral protein, confirms vaccine activates robust immune response

The carefully orchestrated dance between the immune system and the viral proteins that induce immunity against COVID-19 may be more complex than previously thought. A new study by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital used an ultrasensitive, single-molecule array (Simoa) assay to detect extremely low levels of molecules in the blood and measured how these levels change over the days and weeks following vaccination. The team found evidence of circulating protein subunits of SARS-CoV-2, followed by evidence of the body mounting its immune response and then clearing the viral protein to below the level of single-molecule detection. Results are published in Clinical Infectious Diseases.
SciencePosted by
CNN

We might never reach herd immunity with Covid-19. But here's how you can maximize our chances

Covid-19 numbers could drop in the summer -- but that could lead to a false sense of security. "What I really worry about is that those people who are already on the fence don't get vaccinated. We don't reach herd immunity come the fall, and then with the winter, because coronaviruses are winter respiratory viruses, we have a big resurgence," Dr. Leana Wen said. "And we could start this whole process all over again and have another huge pandemic come the winter."
PharmaceuticalsScientific American

Mix-and-Match COVID Vaccines Trigger Potent Immune Response

Vaccinating people with both the Oxford–AstraZeneca and Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines produces a potent immune response against the virus SARS-CoV-2, researchers conducting a study in Spain have found. Preliminary results from the trial of more than 600 people — announced in an online presentation on May 18 — are the first...
Public Healthboundarycreektimes.com

Can you mix and match COVID vaccines? New Canadian study seeks to find out

With four approved COVID-19 vaccines in Canada, a new study launching Thursday (May 20) is looking at whether or not mixing and matching COVID vaccines is safe and effective. The federal government is funding the study, thought the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force and the Vaccine Surveillance Reference Group, to the tune of $4.8 million. Researchers want to enrol 1,300 people to see whether or not vaccines such as Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca can be mixed and matched and still be both safe and effective. Johnson & Johnson, the fourth approved vaccine, won’t be used because it’s a one-shot schedule.
PharmaceuticalsIFLScience

A 12-Week Gap In Jabs Significantly Boosts Immune Response From Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

The UK government took a gamble by changing the interval between the two COVID-19 vaccination doses needed, from the trial-tested three weeks to the untested 12-week gap, allowing for more people to have the first dose. The approach allowed a faster immunization of at-risk people, giving them some level of immunity but new research suggests this decision may have had an unexpected positive effect: it made the immune response more intense.
Healthhealthing.ca

Vaccine mixing and dose spacing study seeks B.C. volunteers

B.C. is looking for 300 volunteers to be part of a national study into the impact of changing COVID-19 vaccine dose intervals and whether it’s safe to mix vaccines. Dr. Manish Sadarangani, a Vancouver-based principal investigator on the project, said the study would determine the effect of different COVID-19 dosing intervals on immunity, and what the immune response is if two doses of different COVID-19 vaccines are used.
PetsBoston Herald

New type of coronavirus appears to have originated in dogs, study finds

A new coronavirus that appears to have been passed from dogs to humans was found in pneumonia patients in Malaysia in 2017 and 2018, a new study finds, and it could be the eighth coronavirus known to cause disease in humans if confirmed as a pathogen. “Our findings underscore the...
ScienceMedscape News

Neutralizing Antibody Levels May Predict Immune Response to COVID-19 Vaccines

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Neutralizing antibodies were "highly predictive" of immune protection from SARS-CoV-2 in a modeling study, and could be used to predict vaccine efficacy against viral variants, researchers suggest. "We are actively working to validate the analysis with additional data," Dr. Miles Davenport of the Kirby Institute,...
ScienceNature.com

Enhanced dengue vaccine virus replication and neutralizing antibody responses in immune primed rhesus macaques

Antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) is suspected to influence dengue virus (DENV) infection, but the role ADE plays in vaccination strategies incorporating live attenuated virus components is less clear. Using a heterologous prime-boost strategy in rhesus macaques, we examine the effect of priming with DENV purified inactivated vaccines (PIVs) on a tetravalent live attenuated vaccine (LAV). Sera exhibited low-level neutralizing antibodies (NAb) post PIV priming, yet moderate to high in vitro ADE activity. Following LAV administration, the PIV primed groups exhibited DENV-2 LAV peak viremias up to 1,176-fold higher than the mock primed group, and peak viremia correlated with in vitro ADE. Furthermore, PIV primed groups had more balanced and higher DENV-1–4 NAb seroconversion and titers than the mock primed group following LAV administration. These results have implications for the development of effective DENV vaccine prime-boost strategies and for our understanding of the role played by ADE in modulating DENV replication.
Public HealthVoice of America

CDC Investigates Reports of Heart Inflammation After COVID Inoculations

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is investigating reports that young people have developed myocarditis, or heart inflammation, after being inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine. The agency’s vaccine safety group said in a recent report that there have been “relatively few reports“ of the heart inflammation,...
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

Do mixed COVID-19 vaccines provide immunity?

The initial results of the CombivacS trial found that the antibody levels in individuals increased by 150 times when the Pfizer messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine was given after a first dose of the AstraZeneca severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine, with only mild common side effects. Introduction.