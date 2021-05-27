Epic Memorial Day sale knocks $50 off our favorite smart thermostat

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We're always browsing the internet looking for kitchen deals—but we get really excited when we come across discounts on our product test winners. Luckily, we found some of our MVPs on sale at Target this weekend. Get a discount on the GreenPan nonstick skillet, our all-time favorite ceramic-coated pan. The Oster toaster below was our budget pick for the best 4-slice toaster; we love its airstream-esque look (and the fact that it's 30% off right now). If neither of those are tickling your fancy, be sure to check out the discounts on the toaster oven bakeware our editor swears by, stylish electric kettles, and sleek flatware if you're in need of a refresh.