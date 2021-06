SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A truck driver from California was arrested in South Windsor after he allegedly assaulted a man with wooden nunchucks. According to court documents, 34-year-old Maximum Elbey got upset with an employee and manager over the time it was taking to process shipment paperwork for a tractor-trailer load he was picking up for delivery. That's when police say he assaulted the manager with those wooden nunchucks.