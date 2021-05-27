Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Associated Press

Biden administration defends Trump-era Alaska oil decision

By BECKY BOHRER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. government attorneys are defending a decision made during the Trump administration to approve a major oil project on Alaska’s North Slope. Critics say the action flies in the face of President Joe Biden’s pledges to address climate change.

U.S. Justice Department attorneys, in a filing Wednesday, wrote that opponents of the Willow project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska were seeking to stop development by “cherry-picking” the records of federal agencies to claim environmental review law violations. The filing defends the reviews underpinning last fall’s decision approving project plans.

A coalition of groups sued to invalidate the Trump-era approval. An appeals court earlier this year halted certain construction activities, and parties in the case later agreed to keep in place construction activity limits until Dec. 1 while the underlying case continued.

Wednesday’s filing came in the underlying case. The filing was lauded by members of Alaska’s Republican congressional delegation, who have been critical of prior actions by the Biden administration affecting resource development, such as a temporary moratorium on oil and gas leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Members Thursday credited administration officials with hearing their arguments on the Willow project.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski told reporters the defense of the Willow project was “good news for Alaska. But I don’t think that folks should believe that we’ve been able to all of a sudden charm the administration and they’re going to do whatever it is that we have on our to-do list. We have to work very, very very hard.”

ConocoPhillips is the project developer. A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, in its decision approving Willow, said production over 30 years could reach about 585 million barrels of oil.

Trustees for Alaska filed the case challenging the adequacy of the review process on behalf of conservation groups and Sovereign Inupiat for a Living Arctic, described as a grassroots organization. Bridget Psarianos, an attorney with the group, in a statement said the Biden administration’s defense of the project “goes completely against its stated promises to take immediate and effective climate action, protect biodiversity, and take environmental justice concerns seriously.”

Scott Fogarty, executive director of the Northern Alaska Environmental Center, one of the litigants, said the administration’s response “gives us real reason to question their commitment to science-informed management and climate action.”

Tyler Cherry, a spokesperson for the U.S. Interior Department, under which the Bureau of Land Management falls, provided a statement simply explaining the contents of Wednesday’s filing.

Patrick Bergt, regulatory and legal affairs manager with the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, in a statement said the Willow project is “key to Alaska’s energy future and will bring new oil production and jobs to our state.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

471K+
Followers
242K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Oil Production#Politics#Administration Officials#U S Officials#U S Justice Department#Ap#Republican#Conocophillips#President Joe Biden#U S Government Attorneys#Federal Agencies#Trustees#Climate Change#Petroleum#Review#Prior Actions#Court#Juneau
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

In Belarus, yellow tags single out political prisoners

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — While visiting her son in a Belarusian prison, Natallia Makavetskaya saw deep scars on his wrists left by tight handcuffs. She also noticed the yellow tag sewn onto his clothes. The tags mark those jailed for joining demonstrations against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko and single them...
Madison County, KYPosted by
The Associated Press

Plant completes destruction of projectiles with nerve agent

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s chemical weapons destruction facility has eliminated its stockpile of projectiles containing VX nerve agent. The Blue Grass Chemical Agent plant destroyed the last projectiles on May 28, the facility said in a statement this week. Plant workers dismantled the weapons and mixed the nerve agents with chemicals and water, turning it into a neutral solution.
U.K.Posted by
The Associated Press

UK ‘people’s tribunal’ hears claims China abused Uyghurs

LONDON (AP) — A “people’s tribunal” set up to assess whether China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people constitute genocide opened in London on Friday, with witness alleging that inmates at detention camps for Uyghurs were routinely humiliated, tortured and abused. Chairperson Geoffrey Nice said more than three dozen...
Posted by
SDM News

US Senate Greenlights Act Permitting Cruise to Alaska

In a voice vote, the U.S. Senate this evening endorsed the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act that would allow big ships to travel to Alaska this mid year. The Act gives a waiver of the U.S. cabotage policies. The action goes to the U.S. House for endorsement before it gets to President Joe Biden for his signature.
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska seafood marketing arm hoping for federal relief dollars

Alaska’s lone seafood marketing arm gets zero budget from the state and, to date, has received no pandemic funds. The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute is hoping to get a breather from the more than $1 billion coming to Alaska in the latest round of federal relief dollars under the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
WHSV

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Anchorage Daily News reported that Clary told the Republican State Central Committee on Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances. The Daily News previously reported in March that Clary would be moving to Virginia, but did not announce when.
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Interior Department Prioritizes Land Allotments for Alaska Native Vietnam Veterans

Noting the government’s “sacred obligation to America’s veterans,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland pledged to expedite applications by Alaska Native Vietnam-era service members for federal land allotments. “Interior Department personnel are moving forward expeditiously to ensure that Alaska Native Vietnam-era veterans are able to select the land allotments they are owed,...
travelweekly.com

Senate signals support for Alaska sailings. What's next?

The cruise industry and its extended community of ports and travel advisors responded effusively to the Senate's approval of legislation to temporarily lift the Passenger Vessel Services Act, a huge step toward enabling ships to sail this summer in Alaska despite the Canadian cruise ban. The legislation, which now goes...
Alaska Statealaskapublic.org

Alaska legislators end face mask mandate in Capitol

Legislators and others in the Capitol are no longer required to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Legislative Council voted unanimously on Friday to replace the requirements with a more limited set of rules. Masks became optional, though there are exceptions if individual legislators require them for their offices.
knba.org

Alaska Native cultural experts say more work on repatriation needs done

In early 2021, the Harvard Peabody Museum issued a statement apologizing for its reluctance working with Tribes to return some remains and funerary objects. The social unrest of 2020 reignited the conversation of returning ancestral remains and sacred objects to their people. Since contact, Indigenous people and settlers have had...
US News and World Report

Alaska Governor Declares Disaster for Area After Flooding

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster for the city of Buckland and Native Village of Buckland in northwest Alaska following flooding from an ice jam last week, his office announced Monday. Dunleavy, in a statement, said the flooding caused "significant damage to homes, roads and utility...
alaskapublic.org

Half of Alaska residents 16 and up received one vaccine dose

Nearly half of Alaska residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Friday, while just over half had received at least one dose, according to state data. The rates were above the national average, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The Peninsula Clarion reported...
Alaska StatePosted by
Must Read Alaska

Top names for babies in Alaska in 2020 released by Social Security Administration

The Social Security Administration has published its list of most-popular names for babies in every state for 2020. For boys in Alaska, parents are going with Oliver, Liam, Elijah, and Theodore. William comes in at Number 5, with 35 Williams crawling around on living room floors this year. The name Aaron, once quite popular in Alaska, is now down at Number 94 on the list. There are no Waynes, Peters, or Josephs on the Top 100 list for Alaska baby boys.
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska 4K Drone Scenery with Calming Music || Explore Alaska

Alaska 4K Relaxation Film - Experience the wild beauty of Alaska by drone. Discover Alaska from above as we fly over Alaskan locations like Anchorage, the Knik River, snowy mountain peaks, Acadia National Park, and much more!. #Alaska4kRelaxationFilm. #AlaskaMountains. #ExploreAlaska. DESCRIPTION OF ALASKAN DRONE VIDEO FOOTAGE:. Aerial Alaska Knik Glacier.
Alaska StateAnchorage Daily News

Alaska’s infrastructure benefits from university research

Alaskans are tough people, and it turns out we’re tough on our infrastructure, too. The 2017 report card for American infrastructure made several recommendations for improvement ranging from replacing aging structures with innovative, resilient solutions to prioritizing regular maintenance. Every Alaskan uses our transportation infrastructure to take their kids to...