Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Charleston, SC

South Carolina man wins $300K on lottery scratch-off ticket

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A man who dreamed of winning the lottery bought a scratch-off ticket the next day and won $300,000.

“I was feeling lucky that day,” he told officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery, WCBD-TV reported.

The lucky winner said he was headed to work when he stopped at a Rania Mart in North Charleston and purchased a lottery ticket for $10. He preceded to scratch the ticket while sitting in the parking lot and was thrilled when he saw the result.

The man told lottery officials that he called out of work and drove to Columbia to collect his prize.

“I got lucky,” he said. “This is life changing.”

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 780,000 to leave three top prizes of $300,000 remaining in the $10 Money Maker game, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Rania Mart LLC in North Charleston received a commission of $3,000 for selling the ticket.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

471K+
Followers
242K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
State
North Carolina State
North Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lottery Ticket#The Lottery#S C#Wcbd Tv#Rania Mart Llc#Ap#Scratch Off Ticket#Lottery Officials#Parking#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
Related
Charlotte, NCsaturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule home-and-home series

South Carolina and North Carolina have a long history on the gridiron and the two programs look to continue that history in the years to come as a new home-and-home series between the two has just been finalized. The two programs are already set to open the 2023 season in...