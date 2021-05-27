South Carolina man wins $300K on lottery scratch-off ticket

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A man who dreamed of winning the lottery bought a scratch-off ticket the next day and won $300,000.

“I was feeling lucky that day,” he told officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery, WCBD-TV reported.

The lucky winner said he was headed to work when he stopped at a Rania Mart in North Charleston and purchased a lottery ticket for $10. He preceded to scratch the ticket while sitting in the parking lot and was thrilled when he saw the result.

The man told lottery officials that he called out of work and drove to Columbia to collect his prize.

“I got lucky,” he said. “This is life changing.”

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 780,000 to leave three top prizes of $300,000 remaining in the $10 Money Maker game, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Rania Mart LLC in North Charleston received a commission of $3,000 for selling the ticket.