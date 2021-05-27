Would-be Hampton boat ramp buyer withdraws bid for public launch site

A bid from a Hampton marina business to purchase Sunset Creek boat ramp and two adjacent lots was withdrawn.

Mayor Donnie Tuck made the announcement during the City Council’s Wednesday meeting, following a message the city received earlier that day from the owners of Bluewater Yacht Sales and its attorney. The Marina Road company sought to acquire and upgrade the neighboring ramp to expand its business.

“They, like us, have never wanted to diminish boaters’ access to our great waters,” Tuck said. “Like us, they have been unfairly labeled as trying to do so. Accordingly, tonight the council is closing out all discussion on the potential sale of Sunset Boat ramp. Expanded waterfront access boaters and residents ... will remain a priority for us.”

A letter submitted by E.D. David, a Newport News attorney representing Bluewater, stated the company decided it was in the best interest of the boating community and the city to withdraw its proposal, so Hampton can “do the right thing for its citizens.”

“We don’t want to do things that will alienate the boaters,” Chris Hall said, whose family business has been headquartered in Hampton since 1968. Hall added when the company saw the city form the task force to find alternative sites and other recommendations, “We felt we ought to get out of the way.”

Over the past year, the proposal has drawn an avalanche of complaints from the public on social media, via email, phone calls and lengthy petitions at public hearings.

The withdrawn proposal represents the abrupt shift to the debate about the boat ramp and access to the waterfront that has been going for the better of two decades.

Part of that debate focused on an effort to save the Herbert House, a historic building that dated to 1757. The homestead is on land the Hall family had purchased in the mid-1990s to build a marina. Hampton officials agreed to sell Bluewater the public ramp at 21 Marina, as part of an effort to save the homestead from being razed, according to a city proclamation in 2005. The agreement hinged on the city finding another suitable location to build a fully operational public ramp.

Since, Bluewater has restored Herbert House, which is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.

But in 2019, Bluewater submitted another proposal, originally pegged at $2 million to revamp Sunset Creek ramp, plus acquire two additional parcels at 91 and 92 Marina Road, as part of a necessary expansion effort, basically because boats have gotten bigger, Hall said. The company even scaled down that proposal over the past year.

At the Wednesday meeting, a task force presented several options for the city to consider as other locations to build another ramp for the public. The task force had been meeting regularly since last August, after the council deferred a vote to approve a zoning change on the additional parcels.

Hampton officials have said the city would not sell the ramp to Bluewater before it had found another site and built another public ramp.

At least a dozen residents came to speak about the ramp, ready to express their continued opposition for the sale. But when Tuck announced the proposal had been withdrawn, they ended up scolding the city for how it handled the issue.

“The reason you are getting the public outcry that you’re getting, is we don’t feel we can believe anything that is said,” said Brenda Marks, a resident of 41 years who lives near Sunset Creek ramp.

“My big concerns really is that we have a lot of boaters, record number of boaters actually now with a pandemic, that basically are buying smaller ... boats,” says Claire Neubert. “We (should) keep the Sunset boat ramp, in addition to looking to build another boat ramp so that we have the capacity.”

