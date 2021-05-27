Busy travel weekend expected for Memorial Day holiday

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One of the busiest travel weekends of the year is here and Western Mass News is getting answers on what you can expect for your holiday trip. At the Ludlow Rest Stop on the Mass Pike, many travelers will prepare to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend. But with Covid-19 restrictions still in place and gas prices surging, we wanted to know what can you expect ahead of the unofficial start to summer.