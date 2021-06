Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Are we at the end of the road for all three of these series?. For those who haven’t heard, the finale for all three shows is set to air tonight! We know that these have been shortened seasons, and that’s what probably makes the end here all the more painful. None of these shows are going to be back until we get around to September at the earliest — though we suppose there’s some comfort in knowing that they will all be back for another season. That’s probably needed given that there’s a good chance that all three shows are going to have a cliffhanger.