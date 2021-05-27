DNA match leads to arrest in 1984 kidnapping, sexual assault

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new DNA database match has led to the arrest of a man in connection with a 1984 kidnapping and sexual assault in Connecticut, police announced Thursday.

Avon police said they served an arrest warrant on George Legere, 73, at the Hampden County jail in Springfield, Massachusetts, where authorities arrested him on May 19.

Legere is charged with three counts of first-degree kidnapping in the abduction and sexual assault of a person found in a vehicle slumped over the steering wheel with the horn sounding in Avon at about 4 a.m. on April 13, 1984.

It wasn’t clear if Legere has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. He was detained on a $675,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Friday.

Police in Avon, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Hartford, said DNA was collected from the 1984 crime, but the state crime lab was not able to identify a suspect at the time. The DNA information was entered into a national database.

Police said they were recently notified by the crime lab that a match came up between the DNA evidence and Legere’s DNA. Authorities said Legere had a DNA sample taken from him when he was released from a prison sentence in Massachusetts.

Legere has a criminal record that includes arrests and convictions in 31 separate cases, including convictions for sexual assault and kidnapping, Avon police said.

“The Avon Police Department would like to acknowledge the diligent work done by the officers and detectives who followed up on numerous leads and suspects in 1984,” police said in a statement. “Their hard work resulted in the solving of this case 37 years later.”

Police also credited present-day detectives, and added “the victim in this case, who despite having to constantly relive this trauma, was fully supportive of our efforts to bring this case to conclusion.”

Authorities could not file sexual assault charges because the statute of limitations expired. There is no statute of limitations for kidnapping in Connecticut.