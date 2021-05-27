Drone pilot spots submerged car with body possibly tied to 2009 missing person case
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A body has been discovered inside a submerged car that was spotted in a Florida retention pond. Members of the Palm Bay Police Underwater Recovery Team on Thursday were able to remove the vehicle from the pond, which is located in a Bayside Lakes subdivision in the 1600 block of Sawgrass Drive. Police said a resident flying a drone over the neighborhood first spotted the submerged car.www.fox35orlando.com