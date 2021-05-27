Cancel
Lake Mary, FL

Drone pilot spots submerged car with body possibly tied to 2009 missing person case

By Elina Shirazi
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE MARY, Fla. - A body has been discovered inside a submerged car that was spotted in a Florida retention pond. Members of the Palm Bay Police Underwater Recovery Team on Thursday were able to remove the vehicle from the pond, which is located in a Bayside Lakes subdivision in the 1600 block of Sawgrass Drive. Police said a resident flying a drone over the neighborhood first spotted the submerged car.

