Dying Light originally released in 2015 as a survival horror video game developed by Techland. The game released to praise and plaudits from most critics and has since carved its way to become a staple in its genre. In 2018, fans of the series were given a glimpse of hope as Techland revealed the game at the e3 Video Game Showcase. Unfortunately, Techland later announced that it would delay the release of Dying Light 2 as it needed more time to fulfill its vision and properly deliver on the project. Thankfully, today, Techland has announced that Dying Light 2: Stay Human will officially release on 7th December 2021. Furthermore, the developers confirmed that Dying Light 2 would be making its way to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Techland released an official gameplay trailer to show off the features of the game.