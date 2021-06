Cervanka was going to have a tough time sticking. He's got heavy hands but 6'3" interior guys are a dime a dozen at the NFL level. His best bet was always going to be to latch onto a practice squad and develop. Could still happen for him but it's going to be tough. Making the League is not easy as an interior lineman, especially because what tends to happen is so many guys who were tackles in college bump inside at the NFL level, like Tremayne Anchrum, so you're always, always going to be up against some better athletes.