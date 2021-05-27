CRIME REPORTS - 5/27/2021

An 18-year-old Colleton man is wanted for an assault that he allegedly committed against his father. According to a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, deputies were called to a residence on Springhill Road in Green Pond on May 12th in reference to an assault. When officers arrived, they met with the victim/complainant, who said his son hit him in the head with a bag of ice and then choked him. The son is also accused of choking his father. The victim had swelling on his face and his “eyes were completely red with blood,” the report states. The suspect is wanted for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.