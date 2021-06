Chef Jitendra Nakhwa appointed Executive Chef. Bringing close to two decades of culinary mastery, Chef Jitendra Nakhwa joins Radisson Blu Resort Dharamshala as Executive Chef. A hospitality management graduate, Chef Jitendra Nakhwa initiated his career in hospitality with Grand Hyatt Mumbai. He soon moved to London, and thereafter to the US to work with Master Chef Jose Gutierrez and learn nuances of French fine dining. He moved back to India in 2007 and has been steadily climbing the ladder of success ever since. He also has many awards under his b elt including a Gold medal secured at a prominent culinary challenge in Mumbai. His last assignment was at Hyatt Hyderabad as Executive Chef.