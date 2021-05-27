Cancel
University Center, MI

SVSU students win Tyner Prizes

 13 days ago

SVSU students win Tyner Prizes for writing excellence. Three SVSU students have been awarded Tyner Prizes for excellence in writing. Tyner Prizes are presented annually in three categories ― fiction, poetry and nonfiction ― with a fourth prize, for creative nonfiction, awarded when appropriate. Each of the 2021 Tyner Prize winners won a monetary award of $200 and a plaque. Their names will also be added to a plaque listing past winners, which is located on the third floor of Science West.

