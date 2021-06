LE CLAIRE, Iowa — There's a brand new cocktail coming to the Mississippi River Distilling Company... and it's got an ingredient you might not have expected. Goat's milk!. The drink will be the distillery's featured drink of July and is a play on 'elote,' which is a Mexican street corn treat. It will combine roasted sweet corn, chili powder, lime and hot sauce. That all gets pureed and strained, then Iowish whiskey and goats milk is added, along with some fresh lime. Finally, everything gets shaken up, strained one more time, then garnished with orange zest.