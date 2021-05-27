Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Maria, CA

Marian Regional Medical Center earns electrophysiology accreditation

By Santa Maria Times Staff Report
Santa Maria Times
 7 days ago

The American College of Cardiology has awarded electrophysiology accreditation to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients in its electrophysiology lab. The accreditation was based on an onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who come...

santamariatimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Santa Maria, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patient Education#Medical Director#Medical Services#Medical Care#Medical Doctors#Patient Care#Electrophysiology Labs#Hospitals#Cardiac Care#College#Cardiac Ablation#Nurses#Clinicians#Implantable Devices#Review#Criteria#Arrhythmias#Treatments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
Santa Barbara County, CAnprnsb.org

Maria McCall Joins Family Service Agency Board of Directors

Family Service Agency (FSA) of Santa Barbara County, also known as Santa Maria Valley Youth and Family Center and Guadalupe’s Little House By The Park, is pleased to announce the appointment of Montecito Bank & Trust Vice President/MClub Director, Maria McCall, to its Board of Directors. “We’re excited to add...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Vaccine Equity Project Santa Barbara County

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has led a variety of collaborative initiatives, with respect to COVID-19 response, involving numerous partners and funders from the philanthropic, nonprofit, education, and government sectors. One of these collaborative models is the Critical Needs Fund (CNF), a philanthropic “financial pool” managed by UWSBC through which donations are received and distributed to donor-designated community organizations to address specific and urgent public health related challenges. Early in the pandemic, the CNF invested in partnership with the County Public Health Department (PHD) to increase our communities’ Isolation and Quarantine capacity (hotel rooms) for people who tested positive for COVID-19 but had no safe place to self-isolate.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Volunteers Needed at Wildlife Care Network

Volunteers make up an important part of the team at Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network (SBWCN). Spring baby season is in full swing, and SBWCN is urgently looking for more volunteers during this busy time of year! There are two volunteer positions that are in critical need right now:. 1....
Santa Barbara County, CANoozhawk

Public Health Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional related deaths on Saturday. There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths reported during the past two weeks, and the county’s cumulative fatality count remained at 450. There were 74 cases still considered to be infectious...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Public Health Adjusts Vaccination Strategy to Meet the Needs of the Community

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. In order to focus vaccination efforts on populations of greatest need, the County Public Health Department is adjusting their community vaccination strategy. COVID-19 vaccines are widely available through local pharmacies and healthcare providers in south and mid county, however there remains a gap for vaccine appointment availability in the Santa Maria area. To address this need, beginning May 16, the County Public Health Department will provide a COVID-19 community vaccination clinic at Santa Maria Fairpark, and will continue to provide mobile vaccination clinics through the county. Approximately 6,000 doses per week will be allocated to these clinics. While County Public Health will no longer provide mass vaccination clinics in Santa Barbara or Lompoc, these communities will continue to offer vaccines via mobile vaccination clinics. Other vaccination locations including hospitals, pharmacies, and community providers will also continue vaccination efforts.
Goleta, CAcityofgoleta.org

News List Old

In order to focus vaccination efforts on populations of greatest need, the County Public Health Department is adjusting their community vaccination strategy. COVID-19 vaccines are widely available through local pharmacies and healthcare providers in south and mid county, however there remains a gap for vaccine appointment availability in the Santa Maria area. To address this need, beginning May 16, the County Public Health Department will provide a COVID-19 community vaccination clinic at Santa Maria Fairpark, and will continue to provide mobile vaccination clinics through the county. Approximately 6,000 doses per week will be allocated to these clinics. While County Public Health will no longer provide mass vaccination clinics in Santa Barbara or Lompoc, these communities will continue to offer vaccines via mobile vaccination clinics. Other vaccination locations including hospitals, pharmacies, and community providers will also continue vaccination efforts.