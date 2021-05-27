Marian Regional Medical Center earns electrophysiology accreditation

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. In order to focus vaccination efforts on populations of greatest need, the County Public Health Department is adjusting their community vaccination strategy. COVID-19 vaccines are widely available through local pharmacies and healthcare providers in south and mid county, however there remains a gap for vaccine appointment availability in the Santa Maria area. To address this need, beginning May 16, the County Public Health Department will provide a COVID-19 community vaccination clinic at Santa Maria Fairpark, and will continue to provide mobile vaccination clinics through the county. Approximately 6,000 doses per week will be allocated to these clinics. While County Public Health will no longer provide mass vaccination clinics in Santa Barbara or Lompoc, these communities will continue to offer vaccines via mobile vaccination clinics. Other vaccination locations including hospitals, pharmacies, and community providers will also continue vaccination efforts.