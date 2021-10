The High Point women’s lacrosse team got a bit of good news just before the semester ended last spring. Abby Hormes planned to return for a fifth year. “It’s an opportunity I never thought I’d be able to get,” Hormes said. “And to be able to get my masters in business on top of playing another year of lacrosse just seemed too good to pass up.”

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO