Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society!. Meet Barb, the third-longest resident at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. The 4-year-old brown tabby is "the perfect mix of sugar and spice," according to Amanda at the VHS. Plus, she loves both people and cats until she's done for the day (can't we all say that on certain days?). She also likes to use her paws for play, which leads to her being a little rough at times, but if you don't mind a little sass in your felines, Barb might just be the perfect companion for you.