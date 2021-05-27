Cancel
USVI Suspends Evictions and Allows Seating at Bars

By Newsroom, The Weekly Journal
theweeklyjournal.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. issued a 24th Supplemental Executive Order that eases restrictions put into place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including suspending some evictions until July 30, raising the passenger limits on taxis and allowing patrons to sit at the bar in restaurants and clubs.

www.theweeklyjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Taxis#Restaurants#Usvi Suspends Evictions#Safaris#Erap#21st Supplemental Order#Eviction Suspension#Bars#Tenants#Rental Fees#Designated Seats#Restrictions#Taxi Passenger Limits#Patrons#U S Virgin Islands#Landlord Tenant Actions#July#Vans#Food
