Electric Scooters Banned in Old San Juan

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Gold Country Paradise - 2 creeks potential split 75.93+/- Ac. minutes to Nevada City. Year round Little Deer Creek & Sailors Ravine flow through the property RA-5 zoning. multiple building sites some overlooking creek. Enormous potential. Forest setting with privacy & paved road access. NID treated water available. Caretakes home & wood frame cattle barn/shop. One of a kind property close to town & easily accessible from San Francisco or Lake Tahoe. Ready for a private estate or multiple use.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kathy Papola, Network Real Estate at 530-272-8885</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> MOUNTAIN HOME located on 3.27 secluded and usable acres. There is a gated entrance to the property with large circle drive and easy access to the main road. This property includes a large garage/shop with 10' door and electricity, a second septic system for RV storage, a sizable wood shed full of wood for use next winter, large front and back covered porches, and plenty of space for parking and storage. This well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home, with open floorplan, features newer central heating and a/c, dual pane windows, and water heater all installed in 2018, new oven and range, new window blinds, updated laminate and carpet flooring, a nice walk-in pantry, cozy free standing wood stove in the living room, spacious and comfortable bedrooms, and newly painted ceilings throughout. PLEASE NOTE: Seller is currently installing a permanent 433a foundation. This property has domestic water service provided by North Yuba Water District which is a real plus. Located near abundant recreational opportunities and close to amenities. Schedule a showing of this property today. Please note that there is no realtor sign on the property. For questions regarding this property, please call or text the listing agent (Steve Norman) at 530.519.0477.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Steve Norman, Bidwell Realty at 530-990-0573</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> 10 beautiful ridgetop acres with gorgeous views and nearly brand new custom home constructed in 2015. Upstairs features open floor plan living/kitchen with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Master with walk-in closet and ensuite bath. Downstairs/basement features a studio apartment with full bath and kitchen. Additional unfinished half of basement is setup as a hobby room/indoor nursery but could be easily converted to more living space or other use. For storage there is a large shipping container garage as well as two nearly new tuff sheds. For gardening the property features two 16' x 50' greenhouses, orchard (peach, plum, apple, cherry), and a large vegetable garden.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brandon Yager, Yager Realty of California at 888-671-9342</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Check out this Charming cabin at Merry Meadows Village. New front deck and steps! Experience tranquility in this peaceful setting. Living room features a wood stove for those cool evenings. The slider . In addition to the master bath, there is guest bath on the main level.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Gaylene Di Lorenzo, eXp Realty of California, Inc. at 888-584-9427</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>