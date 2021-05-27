newsbreak-logo
Politics

Electric Scooters Banned in Old San Juan

By Newsroom, The Weekly Journal
theweeklyjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn light of the increase of the use of motorized scooters and its risks in pedestrian zones, San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo signed Executive Order No. MSJ-034, Series 2020-2021, which band the use of these vehicles in the historic zone of Old San Juan. "In recent months, the Capital...

