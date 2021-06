In another win on Day-1 of new De-SPAC ticker trading, BARK, which just closed its merger with Northern Star Acquisition Co. (STIC) rose nearly 7%. One more example of a recent De-SPAC that has traded up shortly after, following SOFI early this week and others last month. Investors will be sure to watch this price action for future De-SPACs, and, with over 20 this month there are plenty to keep an eye out for (list below).