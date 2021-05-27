Playing Her 'Best Lacrosse Ever,' Kayla Wood is UNC's Clutch X-Factor
Kayla Wood’s caused turnover for North Carolina near the end of its quarterfinal game against Stony Brook on Saturday was arguably her most timely play of the season. The senior has stepped up for the Tar Heels throughout their 20-0 campaign — five ground balls and four draw controls across their two ACC tournament games, even a first career assist against Virginia in April — but this one came during the year’s most pivotal moment yet.usalaxmagazine.com
