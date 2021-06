With around 33 percent of Americans not planning to take a trip this summer, WalletHub on Wednesday released its report on 2021's Best and Worst Cities for Staycations. To determine the best places for a fun-filled yet wallet-friendly staycation, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities -- the 150 most populated and at least two of the most populated in each state -- across 46 key metrics ranging from parks per capita to the share of residents who are vaccinated.