It's alway tough to figure out the scholarship breakdown of college wrestling. Any ideas how many we are targeting for 22 and specific weights we may be looking to fill? We have 2 srs ( Myers and Trax) but we seem to have that taken care of for next year with Cat at HWT and probably Latona bumping up with Coop and Ventresca battling out for 125. Maybe some upper weights to sit under Bolen for a year and someone to come in and challenge 197 immediately? Also it's possible to have some middleweight guys to challenge for a spot or 2. With the Covid year given, this is an extremely young team still, what are your thoughts?

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO