Banner On O-Line’s New Mentality Under Klemm: ‘You Gotta Come Off The Ball And Kill People’

By Dave Bryan
Steelers Depot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson met the media on Wednesday and talked quite a bit about the aggressiveness the team’s offensive line is expected to have in 2021. On Thursday, tackle Zach Banner met the media and was essentially asked to expand on the description that Dotson gave on Wednesday when it comes to what will be expected from new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm moving forward.

Adrian Klemm Emphasizing Three-Point Stances For Offensive Line

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ severe struggles in the run-game were analyzed a thousand different ways last season by us and others. Many took issue with the fact the Steelers’ offensive line was almost always in a pass-block stance. A hand-up, two-point stance nearly every single snap. But with a much different looking offensive line and a new head offensive line in Adrian Klemm, the Steelers’ front five will be putting their hand in the dirt a lot more often this season.