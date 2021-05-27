Banner On O-Line’s New Mentality Under Klemm: ‘You Gotta Come Off The Ball And Kill People’
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson met the media on Wednesday and talked quite a bit about the aggressiveness the team’s offensive line is expected to have in 2021. On Thursday, tackle Zach Banner met the media and was essentially asked to expand on the description that Dotson gave on Wednesday when it comes to what will be expected from new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm moving forward.steelersdepot.com