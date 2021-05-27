newsbreak-logo
Odds & Ends: Danny Burstein Cast in 1980s L.A. Lakers Series on HBO & More

Broadway.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Danny Burstein to Star in New HBO Series About Los Angeles Lakers Team. Moulin Rouge Tony nominee Danny Burstein has a new gig! According to Deadline, the Broadway favorite will appear in the new HBO drama about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. Based on the Jeff Pearlman book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, the series is written by Max Borenstein and chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined its era both on and off the court. Burstein will play Vic Weiss, the manager and childhood best friend of UNLV Runnin’ Rebels coach Jerry Tarkanian. The show is currently in production with a release date to be announced.

Sutton Foster
Person
Danny Burstein
