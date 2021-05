Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald (she/her/hers) announced her candidacy for the office of National Chief for the Assembly of First Nations. Archibald who is described as a brave and courageous leader, says it’s time for the right woman to step forward and serve as National Chief, and someone who can truly represent the interests and realities of First Nations from coast-to-coast-to-coast. She has decades of proven leadership experience and like so many, believes #ItsTime for real and evolutionary changes within the Assembly of First Nations.