SAFEWISE: Buckingham Township the third safest community in the nation
According to a detailed analysis conducted by SafeWise, Buckingham Township in Central Bucks County is the third safest city in the United States. "These crime-curbing communities have cause to celebrate," said SafeWise of is list of 100. "The 100 cities in our roundup boast a collective violent crime rate that's 92 percent lower than the national average. And, when it comes to property crime, our top 100 locales report 79 percent fewer property crimes per 1,000 people than most of the U.S."