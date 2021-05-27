Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buckingham Township, PA

SAFEWISE: Buckingham Township the third safest community in the nation

BucksLocalNews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a detailed analysis conducted by SafeWise, Buckingham Township in Central Bucks County is the third safest city in the United States. "These crime-curbing communities have cause to celebrate," said SafeWise of is list of 100. "The 100 cities in our roundup boast a collective violent crime rate that’s 92 percent lower than the national average. And, when it comes to property crime, our top 100 locales report 79 percent fewer property crimes per 1,000 people than most of the U.S."

www.buckslocalnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Middletown, PA
City
Weston, PA
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Buckingham Township, PA
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
City
Boston, PA
Bucks County, PA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Jersey City#State Property#Community#Pennsylvania 4#Bedford Town#Franklin#Bay State#Garden State#Big Apple#Safest City#Safe Towns#Manchester Township#Safe Cities#Safe Suburbs#Sparta Township#Oakland Township#Hamburg Township#Middletown Township#Hopkinton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Bucks County, PAbuckscountyherald.com

Bucks County Coronavirus briefing for May 17

This guide with interactive tables, charts and maps illustrates the current status of COVID-19 in Bucks County. These data are updated daily. See the numbers: Bucks County Coronavirus Summary >>. PA Department of Health: Over 9.7 million vaccinations to date; first doses of vaccine to 54.6% of population; PA ranks...
Pennsylvania Statebuckscountycouriertimes.com

Vaccinated travelers look to Pennsylvania vacations to break quarantine

The newly inoculated have already flocked to the feather beds, fireplaces, and riverside suites at the Bridgeton House boutique hotel in Upper Black Eddy, along the Delaware River in Bucks County. At Bridgeton and other resorts across the state, family gatherings and weddings postponed by the pandemic have now been...
Bucks County, PAtimespub.com

NAACP Bucks County George Floyd Memorial Vigil on May 25th

On May 25th, former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, along with three other officers, knelt on the neck and back of George Floyd for 9 minutes and 29 seconds until he eventually succumbed to death. The officers had been called to the scene by a store clerk who reported that George Floyd had allegedly passed a counterfeit $20 bill. Months of protest and demands for police reform followed the heinous act, which was caught on video. On April 20th, Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges for the murder of George Floyd. The guilty verdict is the spark that many hope will lead to systemic change.
Bucks County, PAtheintell.com

Indian community in Bucks County helps with COVID crisis in homeland

More than 1,000 oxygen concentrators are being shipped to India to help with the pandemic crisis there, thanks to the efforts of the Council of Indian Organizations of Greater Philadelphia. The lifesaving devices are among many supplies that people of Indian heritage and others in the Delaware Valley have provided...
Bucks County, PAtheintell.com

Central Bucks changes outdoor mask rules , considers graduations

Central Bucks School District has eased masking rules for students at recess and physical education classes with more changes to come at the end of the month. The school board approved several changes in its health and safety plan Tuesday in response to news that the state would be lifting most coronavirus restrictions at the end of May.
Bucks County, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

12 local students honored by DAR Washington Crossing Chapter

The Washington Crossing Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recognized local students at its annual Youth Awards Ceremony held virtually April 17. Two Eagle Scouts from Bucks County Council Troop 29, of Newtown, received the DAR Community Service Award in recognition of their troop leadership and respective Eagle Scout projects.
Bucks County, PABucksLocalNews.com

State breaks ground on $8.7M project to conserve historic structures and buildings at Washington Crossing Park

BUCKS COUNTY >> An $8.7 million capital improvement project is officially underway at Washington Crossing Historic Park in Upper Makefield and Solebury townships. And when it’s complete, more than a dozen buildings and structures in and around the village will be restored with new windows, doors, roofs, plumbing and electrical systems, masonry work and interior and exterior renovations.
Bucks County, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

YMCA of Bucks County announces completion of expanded Doylestown facility

The YMCA of Bucks County in Doylestown recently celebrated the completion of the facility’s expansion that added nearly 12,000 square feet to the fitness center. The 17-month project added a large spin room, additional program space, universal locker room and 6,000-square-foot second floor. It included a new HVAC system, UV-C air-sanitizing units, no-touch doors, and additional touch-free water bottle fillers to address current COVID-19 safety concerns.
Bucks County, PAbuckscountyherald.com

Palisades School District is partnering with AMI to offer a vaccination clinic

The Palisades School District is partnering with AMI, the company that has vaccinated over 120K people in Bucks County so far, to offer a vaccination clinic (Pfizer vaccine) at two of our schools on Wednesday, May19th (shot #1) and Tuesday, June 8th (shot #2). The clinics will be held at Palisades Middle School and Palisades High School on those dates. The vaccines are being offered at no charge to: