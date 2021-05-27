Auntie Poldi and the Lost Madonna

Madonna’s dad Silvio Ciccone just celebrated a big birthday and had his grandchildren were there to help him celebrate. On Thursday the singer shared photos and videos of her dad’s 90th birthday on social media showing the family’s festivities at his Ciccone Vineyard & Winery in Michigan. Without the 90-year-old there would be no Madonna so the man is pretty iconic. Madonna has 6 children, Lourdes Leon, 24, Rocco Ritchie, 20, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and 8-year-old twin daughters Stella Ciccone and Estere Ciccone. Everyone seemed to be having fun at the party except Rocco who may not have attended. Madonna shared a bit of her father’s story as an Italian immigrant in the caption writing “My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had. He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life.”